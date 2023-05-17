AI generates childhood pics of Gujarat Titans’ stars
Gujarat Titans

GT became the first team to qualify for playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023.
Table toppers

Titans have 18 points from 13 games with a healthy net run-rate of +0.835.
AI images

Ahead of their final league game, GT requested AI to generate childhood images of the Titans and this is what they got:
Hardik Pandya

Hardik captained GT to IPL glory in their maiden season last year.
Rashid Khan

The talented spinner looks as sharp as ever in the picture.
A tough one

This particular picture was a tough guess with multiple candidates: Joshua Little, David Miller, and Noor Ahmed. We would go with Miller.
Shubman Gill

Gill might look very adorable here but the explosive batter isn’t particularly a favoruite of bowlers these days.