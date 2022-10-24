An overjoyed Rohit lifts Kohli in air after India beat Pakistan [Watch]
Virat Kohli
Kohli played one of the best knocks of his life as he scored a match-winning 82 off 53 balls in India’s 4-wicket win over Pakistan.
Team India
After being 30 for 4, India then needed 54 runs off the final 4 overs with Hardik and Kohli at the crease. The two put up 113 runs for the 5th wicket.
Kohli’s knock
Kohli struck 3 sixes in the last two overs and he remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls. He was named the Player of the Match.
16 off the last over
India needed 16 off the last over and Hardik got out of the 1st ball of the 20th over. With 2 off 2 needed, Ashwin walked out to bat after DK’s dismissal. Ashwin scored the winning runs.
Team India run to Kohli
DK, Surya, Bhuvi, Arshdeep, etc, all the Indian players run to jump on Kohli, who seems to be a little teary-eyed.
Rohit embraces Kohli – Watch Video
India captain Rohit Sharma cannot control his emotions. He runs to Kohli, lifts him in his arms, and twirls him like a child – one of the most beautiful scenes in Indian cricket.