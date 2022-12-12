Argentina vs Croatia, 2022 World Cup Semi-Final: Live stream, where to watch, kick-off time
2022 World Cup
The semi-final stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to begin on Dec. 13 (Dec. 14 in India).
1st Semi-Final
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be played between Argentina and Croatia.
Croatia
Croatia, who played their first-ever World Cup final in 2018 but lost to France, are aiming to reach a second straight final.
Argentina
Two-time champions Argentina are aiming to win their first world title since 1986 and Leo Messi’s first.
Previous result
While Croatia produced a major upset by eliminating Brazil in the quarters, Argentina edged past Netherlands.
Argentina vs Croatia
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2022 semi-final fixture will take place on Dec. 13 (Dec. 14 in India).
Kick-off time
Argentina vs Croatia World Cup 2022 semi-final game will kick-start at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 14).
ARG vs CRO: Venue
Argentina vs Croatia will be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
TV & Live Stream
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema; TV Channels: Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD.