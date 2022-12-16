Argentina vs France World Cup final: Live stream, How to watch, kick-off time in India
2022 World Cup
The 2022 World Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday (Dec. 18) in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina vs France
Lionel Messi’s Argentina are set to take on defending champions France in the 2022 World Cup final.
Lionel Messi’s final WC game
Messi has confirmed that the upcoming final would be his final appearance in FIFA World Cup.
World Cup final: Kick-off time
Argentina vs France, 2022 World Cup final, will kick-start at 8.30PM IST (6pm local time, Qatar).
World Cup final: TV Channel
Argentina vs France, World Cup final, will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India.
World Cup final: Live stream
Live stream for Argentina vs France, World Cup final, will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
Different languages
Jio Cinema offers live streaming in five different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.