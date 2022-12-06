Argentina vs Netherlands, Qatar World Cup: Live stream, where to watch, kick-off time
Qatar World Cup
World Cup 2022’s knockout stage is currently underway in Qatar.
Argentina vs Netherlands
Leo Messi-led Argentina is set to take on Netherlands in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup.
Previous result
Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in their Round of 16, while Netherlands edged past USA 3-1.
When is Argentina vs Netherlands?
Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 quarter-final fixture will take place on Dec. 9 (Dec. 10 in India).
Kick-off time
Argentina vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 quarter-final game will kick-start at 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Dec 10).
ARG vs NED: Venue
Argentina vs Netherlands will be played at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
TV & Live Stream
In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema; TV Channels: Sports18 - 1 SD, MTV HD.