'At 38, she punched for IND's pride,' Wishes pour as Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo 2020
Mary Kom
India's ace boxer Mary Kom bowed out of Tokyo Games 2020 following her loss in the Round of 16 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on Thursday.
Final Olympics?
It could have been the 38-year-old legend's final appearance at the Olympics.
Wishes pour for Mary Kom on social media
Mary Kom, who has been the face of Indian boxing for so many years now, received wonderful messages and wishes on social media after her heartbreaking loss in the pre-quarters bout.
Take a bow, Champ!
Mary Kom, you win every time a young girl picks up a pair of boxing gloves! Take a bow, champ!
Abhinav Bindra
Only admiration and respect for Mary Kom, tweets Abhinav Bindra
Mumbai Indians
“At 38, she punched for India’s pride in Tokyo! Mary Kom, simply the greatest!” Mumbai Indians wrote on their official Twitter account.
More beautiful words for Mary
“What have we done to deserve Mary Kom. Just such a beautiful reaction”
Mahesh Bhupathi
Former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi also expressed his admiration for the six-time world champion.
Forever legend
Former Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha said that Mary will forever remain a legend.