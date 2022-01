“The kid is going to play for himself”

"I'm just talking about a few moments where the kid stopped dreaming, and today was one of them. I'm not going to really tell why. I'm going to say it like this. If there is a tournament on hard courts in Moscow, before Roland Garros or Wimbledon, I'm going to go there even if I miss the Wimbledon or Roland Garros or whatever. The kid stopped dreaming. The kid is going to play for himself. That's it. That's my story," added Medvedev.