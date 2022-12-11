Australia’s Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests
Test cricket
Sri Lanka’s Muthiah Muralidaran is the leading wicket-taker in Tests with 800 scalps, with Australia legend Shane Warne next in the list with 708 wickets.
Nathan Lyon
Off-spinner Nathan Lyon became the third Aussie bowler to score 450 wickets in Tests.
Top 5
Here’s a list of Australia’s top 5 wicket-takers in Test cricket
#1 Shane Warne
Late Shane Warne finished with 708 wickets in 145 Tests in his 15-year career: 10 ten-for, 37 five-for, and 48 four-for.
#2 Glenn McGrath
The former Aussie pacer is second in the list with 563 wickets in 124 Tests: 3 ten-for, 29 five-for, and 28 four-for.
#3 Nathan Lyon
The off-spinner reached the 450-wicket mark in the recently-ended 2nd Test vs West Indies. Lyon is the third leading wicket-taker for Australia in Tests.
#4 Dennis Lillee
Lille, who was the heart of Australia’s attack for more than a decade, bagged 355 wickets in 70 Tests: 7 ten-for, 23 five-fors, and 23 four-for.
#5 Mitchell Johnson
Johnson finished with 313 wickets in 73 Tests for Australia between 2007 and 2015.