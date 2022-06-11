Babar Azam clinches world record during PAK vs WI 2nd ODI
PAK vs WI
Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the 2nd ODI at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Babar Azam
Babar scored 77 off 93 balls in the first innings to help Pakistan post 275 for 8 in 50 overs.
World Record
With the half-century in the 2nd ODI, Babar became the first-ever batsman to record nine consecutive fifties in men’s international cricket.
When did the streak begin?
Babar’s streak began with a 196 during a second Test against Australia earlier this year, following it up with a 66 and 55 in the third and the final Test.
ODIs vs Australia
In the 3-ODI series against Australia, Babar scored 57, 114, and 105*. In the one-off T20I between the two sides, Babar scored 66.
Vs West Indies
In the first ODI against West Indies this month, Babar registered a century (103).
Babar holds several records
The Pakistan skipper holds several other records across formats, including most tons in an ODI series (6), most runs in an ODI series as captain (1,082), and fastest to 2,500 T20I runs (62 innings).