Babar Azam leaves behind Virat Kohli, Don Bradman in an elite Test record
Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan captain Babar Azam led from the front as the hosts pulled off a hard-fought draw in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday.
Babar Azam
Babar scored his sixth Test century during Pakistan’s chase of 506 runs. It was also his first Test ton in two long years.
Fell short by 4 runs
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed Babar at 196, denying the Pakistan skipper his first international double century.
Fourth innings record
Babar’s knock of 196 is now the highest by a captain in the fourth innings of a Test.
Previous record
The previous record was held by England batsman Michael Atherton – an unbeaten 185.
Babar went past..
Babar beat legends such as Don Bradman, Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara to the record; their best score while batting in the fourth innings of a Test was 173 not out, 156, 141 and 153 respectively.
Series levelled
Thanks to Babar, Pakistan now go into the final Test with the series levelled at 0-0.