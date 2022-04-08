Babar Azam surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar in an incredible list
Babar Azam
Babar Azam, who made his ODI debut in 2015, has played 86 ODIs for Pakistan and is the current captain of the team.
Pakistan vs Australia
Babar had an exceptional series against Australia, where he scored 276 runs in three ODIs, including two back-to-back centuries.
ODI Rankings
Babar has climbed to No. 15 in the All-time ICC ODI Rankings for batsmen with 891 points, pusing Sachin Tendulkar (897 points) to 16th spot.
All-Time ODI Rankings
1 – Sir Viv Richards, WI (935 points)
2 – Zaheer Abbas, PAK (931 points)
3 – Greg Chappell, AUS (921 points)
4 – David Gower, ENG (919 points)
5 – Dean Jones, AUS (918 points)
Virat Kohli
Former India captain Kohli is in sixth place in the All-time ODI Ranking list with 911 points.
Rohit Sharma
Only 3 Indian batsmen are included in the top 20 of the All-time ODI Ranking list: Kohli at No. 16, Tendulkar at No. 16, and Rohit at No. 18.