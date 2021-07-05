Best husband ever? MS Dhoni’s unique gift for wife Sakshi Dhoni on wedding anniversary
Mr & Mrs Dhoni
MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2021 (Sunday).
Unique gift
“Thank you for the anniversary gift,” wrote Sakshi Dhoni on her Instagram story, where she revealed the unique gift she had received from Dhoni.
In Dhoni’s style!
Make their 11th anniversary more special, Dhoni gifted Sakshi a vintage Volkswagen Beetle on an occasion. Pure class, as usual from Dhoni, isn’t it?
Automobile love
Dhoni's love for automobiles is widely known as he has a large collection of cars and bikes. It seems like the interest has passed on to Sakshi as well.
Throwback
Dhoni and Sakshi tied knot on July 4, 2010 in Dehradun, the hometown of the latter. The ceremonies took place Vishranti Resort, located in the Lower Kandoli village, around 25km from Dehradun.
Sakshi & Dhoni
Sakshi and Dhoni were schoolmates at DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali, Ranchi. Sakshi was studying hotel management when they got married and was working as a trainee at the Taj Bengal, Kolkata.
Dhoni’s baraat
Among Dhoni’s teammates, Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashish Nehra attended Dhoni’s wedding. Other celebrities included Bollywood actor John Abraham and director Farah Khan.
Ziva Dhoni
On February 6, 2015, Sakshi and Dhoni became parents to a baby girl later named Ziva.
Dhoni missed Ziva’s birth
When Ziva was born, then-India captain was in Australia with the 2015 World Cup only a week away. He decided not to return home and was famously quoted saying “I am on national duty, other things can wait.”