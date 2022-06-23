Bhangra and Dhol: Team India’s grand welcome on field in England [Watch]
India vs England
Team India is currently in England for the one-off rescheduled Test and a limited-overs series.
Warm-up game
Ahead of the Test, India are playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire, which started on Thursday.
The grand welcome
As Rohit Sharma and Co walked into the field of the Grace Ground, they were welcomed with Bhangra and Dhol by dancers wearing traditional Punjabi dresses.
India 2 – 1 England
Before the covid outbreak last year, India were 2-1 up in the series.
Fifth Test
The rescheduled Test will be played from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.