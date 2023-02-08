Border Gavaskar Trophy: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st Test in Nagpur
Border Gavaskar Trophy
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is set to go underway on Feb. 9 (Thursday), with the first Test to be played in Nagpur.
India vs Australia
BGT is a four-match Test series. India won the series on the last two occasions, both took place Down Under.
When is India vs Australia 1st Test?
The first Test between India and Australia is scheduled to begin on Feb. 9 (Thursday).
Where will India vs Australia 1st Test be played?
India vs Australia 1st Test is going to be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.
What time will the BGT 2023 match India vs Australia begin?
The BGT match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST.
IND vs AUS: Live Stream and TV Channel
Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for BGT 2023. Live Streaming of the matches will take place on Disney + Hotstar.