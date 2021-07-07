Bumrah, Ashwin, other Indian members attend sporting events in UK
Team India
The Indian cricket team in the UK is currently off duty and the players have scattered all across the country doing various activities.
Sporting events
Two major sporting events are currently taking place in the UK – Wimbledon and Euros 2020 (co-host). Several members of the Indian team were seen at these events.
Rishabh Pant
India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant watched Euros 2020’s Round of 16 game between England and Germany at the Wembley Stadium, London on June 29.
Jasprit Bumrah
India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan watched the blockbuster Euros 2020 semi-final between Spain and Italy at the Wembley Stadium on July 6 (Tuesday).
Ravi Shastri
The Indian head coach Ravi Shastri spent a day at Wimbledon’s centre-court. “Great to be back on a sunny day at @wimbledon . Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit,” wrote Shastri on social media along with his picture.
Ravichandran Ashwin
India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made a major tick on his bucket list when he attended a Wimbledon game on July 5. “Still high on tennis from yesterday. #dreamcometrue #wimbledon2021,” wrote Ashwin on social media.