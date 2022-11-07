Champions League And Europa Draw: Top 5 upcoming matches
UCL and Europa draws
Champions League’s Round of 16 and Europa League’s play-off draws took place on Monday (Nov. 7).
Matches
The Europa League’s play-off matches will take place in February 2023, while the UCL Round of 16 will take place in Feb-March next year.
#5 Chelsea vs Dortmund
Chelsea will travel to Germany in February for the Round of 16 before hosting their Bundesliga opponents at Stamford Bridge in March in their return leg.
#4 AC Milan vs Tottenham
The first leg of AC Milan vs Spurs will be played at San Siro on Feb. 14, with the return leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 7.
# 3 PSG vs Bayern Munich
This is a repeat of the 2019-20 UCL final, which Bayern won 1-0 in Lisbon. The first leg is in Paris on Feb. 14, with the return leg at Allianz Arena on March 7.
# 2 Manchester United vs FC Barcelona
These two giants are set to face off in Europa League’s play-offs. The first leg is at Camp Nou on Feb. 16, with the return leg at Old Trafford on Feb. 23.
# 1 Liverpool vs Real Madrid
It will be a repeat of the 2021-22 UCL final, where Real Madrid won 1-0. The first leg is on Feb. 14 at Anfield, with the return leg at Santiago Bernabeu on March 7.