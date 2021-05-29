Champions League Final: Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea, Live streaming, time in IST, more
Champions League 2020-21 final
Manchester City are set to play their maiden Champions League final tonight as they take on former champions Chelsea.
At what time in IST will Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final will begin?
The Manchester City vs Chelsea Champions League final match will begin at 12.30 AM IST on May 30.
Where will Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final be played?
The Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday.
Which channel will telecast the Man City vs Chelsea Champions League final on TV in India?
Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Ten 3 channels will broadcast the Champions Lague final match live in India.
Which website will live stream the Man City vs Chelsea Champions League football match?
SonyLiv will live stream the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea tonight.