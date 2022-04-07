Champions League: Karim Benzema first player to score hat-trick vs Chelsea [Watch]
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid thrashed Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in their first leg quarter-final Champions League game.
Karim Benzema
Benzema scored two goals in a span of three minutes to put Real Madrid 2-0 up within 24 minutes from kick-off. Chelsea’s Kai Havertz pulled one back with his 40th-minute strike. Six minutes later, Benzema scored his treble.
Record
Benzema became the first-ever player to score a hat-trick against Chelsea in the Champions League.
Real Madrid vs PSG
Benzema had scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid’s last-16 tie against PSG in the Champions League this season.
Benzema emulates Messi, Ronaldo
Benzema is also the fourth player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back Champions League appearances after Cristiano Ronaldo (2017), Lionel Messi (2016), and Luiz Adriano (2014).
11 goals
Benzema has already scored 11 goals in the Champions League this season. He now has scored more times than any other Frenchman in a single European Cup campaign, moving past Just Fontaine's 10-goal haul in 1958-59.
Return leg
Real Madrid are set to host Chelsea in the return leg of their quarters tie at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (IST – 12.30 am, Wednesday).