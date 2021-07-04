Copa America 2021: When and where to watch Messi’s Argentina vs Ecuador quarter-final match from India
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi will be in action on Sunday in Copa America 2021.
Argentina vs Ecuador
Messi-led Argentina will take on Ecuador in the Copa America 2021’s quarter-final on Sunday.
Where will Argentina vs Ecuador be played?
Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 quarter-final fixture will be played at Brazil’s Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.
Argentina in Copa America 2021
Following their 1-1 draw against Chile in their Copa America 2021 opening game, Argentina have registered 3 straight wins: 1-0 vs Uruguay, 1-0 vs Paraguay, and 4-1 vs Bolivia. With 10 points, Argentina finished at the top of Group A.
Lionel Messi in Copa America 2021
With 3 goals in 4 games, Messi is the leading goal scorer in the ongoing Copa America. He has provided 2 assists too.
What time does Argentina vs Ecuador start?
Argentina vs Ecuador quarter-final game in the Copa America will begin at 6.30 AM IST on Sunday (July 4).
How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 game on TV in India?
In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Switch to Sony Six SD & HD for Bengali and Malayalam commentary.
How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 game on live stream in India?
The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2021 quarter-final game will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.