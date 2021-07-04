Argentina vs Ecuador
Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-0 in the quarters of the Copa America on Sunday.
Messi: 1 goal and 2 assists
Messi was involved in all the 3 goals scored by Argentina against Ecuador on Sunday. He assisted the first two before scoring the final goal in the injury time.
Major tournaments
With his contributions in all the 3 goals in Argentina vs Ecuador, Messi has become as one of the greatest players at the business end of major international tournaments ever.
Record
For Argentina, Messi now has 5 goals and 15 assists in knockout stages of major tournaments – the most by a player. Before the game on Sunday, he was on level with Brazil legend Ronaldo.
Ronaldo
Brazil's legendary player Ronaldo made 17 contributions during the business end of major tournaments: 13 goals and 4 assists.
Who has the most goal contributions in knockout stages of major international tournaments?
Messi (ARG) - 20 (5 goals, 15 assists), Ronaldo (BRA) - 17 (13 goals, 4 assists), Griezmann (FRA) - 13 (8 goals, 5 assists), Klose (GER) - 11 (8 goals, 3 assists), and Pele (BRA) - 9 (7 goals, 2 assists).
Messi in international football
Messi now has scored 76 goals for Argentina and is one away from equalling Pele to become the joint leading goal scorer in international football among South American players.