Cristiano Ronaldo’s career in new low as Manchester United out of Champions League
Manchester United
Atletico Madrid defeated Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford and knocked out the hosts of this season’s Champions League.
No trophy
For the sixth straight year, Man Utd have gone without a trophy. The last time the Old Trafford side won titles was back in the 2016-17 season, where they triumphed in the Europa League and League Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo
For Ronaldo personally, the 2021-22 season is the first time he has ended a season without a trophy for 12 years.
Real Madrid
The last season he won no silverware at all was during his maiden campaign with Real Madrid back in 2009/10, more than a decade ago.
Another low for Ronaldo
For only the 3rd time in his Champions League career, Ronaldo played 90+ minutes in a match in the competition without having a single shot; the others were for Man Utd vs Panathinaikos in November 2003, and for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in May 2011.
The last time Ronaldo won the UCL title was back in the 2017-18 season with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Man Utd’s last UCL title came in the 2007-08 campaign.