CSK: Full list of Chennai Super Kings’ captains in IPL
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the seven current IPL sides that has been in the tournament since the first season in 2008.
IPL success
CSK are the second-most successful side in the IPL with four titles. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have more titles than them – five.
MS Dhoni
CSK bought Dhoni at INR 11.33 crore ahead of IPL 2008. Ever since then, he has become synonymous with the team. He led them to IPL and now-defunct T20 Champions League glory.
Most matches as captain
By leading in 204 matches in the IPL (CSK+RPS), Dhoni holds the record of most matches as captain in the tournament ahead of Kohli (140), Gambhir (129) and Rohit (129).
Most appearances for CSK
No player has played more matches than Dhoni for CSK – 214 games, 14 more than Raina and 68 more than Jadeja.
Dhoni quits
Ahead of IPL 2022, Dhoni has stepped down as CSK’s captain. He has picked Jadeja as his successor.
CSK’s full list of captains
Jadeja is set to become only the third player to lead CSK after Dhoni and Raina. Dhoni led CSK in 213 matches, while Raina captained them in just 6 games.
Another record for Jadeja
Jadeja is also going to be only the 2nd player to captain Dhoni in the IPL after Steve Smith. The Aussie captained Dhoni at RPS in 2017.