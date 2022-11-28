CSK star Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over – Watch
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad became the first batter to hit 7 sixes in an over of a 50-over game.
Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh
Gaikwad bagged the feat during the Vijay Hazare quarter-final game between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.
43 runs in an over
Gaikwad scored 42 runs in the penultimate over of Maharashtra’s innings, which also involved a no-ball. 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 NB, 6, 6, = 43 runs – record most runs in an over in List A.
Previous record
Elton Chigumbura of Zimbabwe held the previous record, scoring 39 off Alauddin Babu in a Dhaka Premier Division match in 2013.
220 not out
Out of Maharashtra’s total of 33 runs, Gaikwad scored an unbeaten of 220 runs off just 159 deliveries – his maiden double century in List A cricket.
Elite List
Ruturaj joins the illustrious list of Sir Garfield Sobers, Shastri, Gibbs, Yuvraj, Ross Whiteley, Haztratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Pollard, and Perera, who all have hit 6 consecutive 6s in an over.
Watch the 7 sixes in an over here
Gaikwad slammed Uttar Pradesh’s Shiva Singh for: 6, 6, 6, 6, 6NB, 6, 6!