CSK vs DC, IPL 2021: From Dhoni to Pant, 5 players to watch out for

MS Dhoni Just ahead of the IPL 2020, Dhoni announced his international retirement. He went into the IPL, having not played professional cricket for over a year. The lack of match practice was reflected in his game as he ended up having the worst IPL with the bat. He scored just 200 runs in 12 innings, which did not include a single fifty. Dhoni would want to turn tables around this time and he could not have asked for better opponents in the opening game – DC, against whom he has scored more runs (547) than any other CSK player.