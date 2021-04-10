CSK vs DC, IPL 2021: From Dhoni to Pant, 5 players to watch out for

Ravichandran Ashwin
Like Pant, Ashwin also had a memorable 2020-21 season with Team India. After saving the Sydney Test, he produced an excellent all-round show during the England Tests. Moreover, he is the leading wicket-taker in CSK vs DC games in the IPL – 17 wickets, three scalps more than CSK’s Dwayne Bravo and five more than Ravindra Jadeja. Ashwin was DC’s third-best bowler in IPL 2020 after Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, having picked up 13 wickets in 15 games. Overall, in the IPL, Ashwin has 138 wickets in 154 games.