CSK’s stunning playoffs record in IPL history
Chennai Super Kings are the second-most successful team in the IPL, having won 4 titles, one less than Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2023
CSK defeated DC by 77 runs and qualified for yet another playoffs in the IPL.
17 points
CSK, who played their final league game of IPL 2023 on May 20, finished the group stage with 17 points from 14 games.
Record
CSK have finished in the top 4 of IPL table more times than any other team in the tournament’s history.
Top 4
CSK have finished in the top 4 and made it to the playoffs 12 times out of their 14 seasons. Only in 2020 and 2022, they failed to qualify for IPL playoffs.
Finals
CSK also hold the record for most IPL finals – 9.
Qualifier 1
Only if LSG produce an extraordinary victory, CSK will host Gujarat Titans for Qualifier 1 on May 23 at Chepauk Stadium.