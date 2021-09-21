David Warner’s last 5 scores before getting dropped in IPL 2021’s first leg
David Warner
David Warner had a slow run in the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in April-May. Even though he managed only 193 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.16, he consumed a lot of deliveries that more often than not had an adverse effect on SRH’s innings.
Sacked as SRH’s captain
One of the highlights of the first leg of IPL 2021 was Warner’s sacking as SRH’s captain. Kane Williamson was given the charge
Dropped
Warner was also dropped for SRH’s match against Rajasthan Royals that had turned out to be their last game of the first phase of IPL 2021. SRH lost the match by 55 runs.
Warner in IPL 2021-09-21
Warner’s 193 runs in six matches include two half-centuries. Here are the Aussies’ last five scores before getting dropped.
SRH vs CSK
Warner scored 57 off 55 and SRH posted 171 for 3 in 20 overs. CSK chased that down with seven wickets and 1.3 overs to spare.
DC vs SRH
Batting first, DC put up 159 runs on the board. SRH suffered an early blow in the chase as they lost their then-captain Warner for mere six runs. The match was eventually decided by a Super Over that went in Delhi’s favour.
SRH vs PK
Excellent bowling from SRH saw them restrict Punjab Kings at 120. Warner scored a run-a-ball 37 and Hyderabad needed 18.4 overs to complete the chase.
SRH vs MI
Batting first, MI scored 150 for 5 in 20 overs. During SRH’s chase, Warner once again wasted a lot of balls before getting out for 36 off 34. Eventually, SRH fell short by 13 runs.
RCB vs SRH
This was SRH’s second game of IPL 2021, where Warner registered his first half-century of the season. He struck seven fours and a six in his knock of 54 off 37 balls. SRH suffered a batting collapse as they lost the game by six runs.
SRH vs DC
SRH so far have just one win in seven matches. Their first game in the second half of the IPL 2021 is against Delhi on Wednesday (Sept. 22) in Dubai.