Deadline Day Transfers: Top 5 deals of 2022 summer window’s final day
The 2022 summer transfer window ended at 11 pm on Sept. 1.
#5 Hector Bellerin
After spending 11 years at Arsenal, defender Hector Bellerin has returned to Barcelona. He has joined for free after terminating his contract with the Gunners.
#4 Sergino Dest
Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest has moved to AC Milan on a season-long loan. The Serie A side will have an option to buy next summer.
#3 Arthur Melo
Due to their midfield injury crisis, Liverpool have signed Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.
#2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea have signed Barcelona forward Aubameyang on a two-year deal. The Blues paid around $12 million for the former Arsenal skipper.
#1 Antony
Manchester United announced the signing of Ajax forward Antony on the final day of the 2022 summer window. The Red Devils paid $99 million for the Brazilian player.