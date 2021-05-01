Dhawan, Tendulkar, other Indian cricketers who have donated to help fight COVID-19 crisis
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar took to social media to announce a donation of INR 1 crore to "Mission Oxygen" to "raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country."
Shikhar Dhawan
Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan has made a donation of INR 20 lakh towards “Mission Oxygen.” He will also be donating money from all post-match individual performances from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Jaydev Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has donated 10 per cent of his IPL 2021 salary to help people affected by Covid-19 in India.
The Pathan brothers’ family
Irfan and Yusuf Pathan’s father Mehmood Khan has also offered his support in the fight against COVID-19 as he is currently providing COVID-19 patients with free food through his charitable trust.