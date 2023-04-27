Disappointing captains of IPL 2023
IPL 2023
With IPL 2023 reaching the halfway mark, let’s look at some disappointing captains so far this season.
Rohit Sharma
Five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit has struggled to deliver with the bat and cope with injury absentees in the side.
Mumbai Indians
With six points after 7 games, MI are at the bottom half of the IPL 2023 points table – 7th place.
David Warner
While DC are at the bottom of the table with just 2 wins from 7 games, Warner has been massively criticised for his low strike-rate.
Aiden Markram
Despite finding success as captain in SA20, Markram has struggled to get going with SRH. The 2016 champions have won 2 out of their 7 games so far.
Nitish Rana
After an impressive start, KKR failed to continue their run. First-time captain Rana also has not delivered much with the bat. KKR have 3 wins from 8 games.