England’s Playing XI for 5th Test vs India
England vs India
The rescheduled 5th Test between India and England will begin on Friday (July 1) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
India lead 2-1
Last year before covid struck the Indian camp, Team India were 2-1 up in the five-match Test series. As a result, the fifth game was postponed.
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes will captain England as he recently took over the charge after Joe Root stepped down. The latter was the skipper last year when India toured England.
James Anderson
Anderson, who missed England’s third Test against New Zealand due to an ankle injury, has returned for the 5th Test vs India.
Sam Billings
Ben Foakes contracted covid during England’s recent series against NZ. He has been ruled out after failing to recover in time and the hosts have retained Sam Billings as their ‘keeper-batsman.
England’s XI for 5th Test
England XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.