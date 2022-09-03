Fastest to 200 ODI wickets: Top 5
AUS vs ZIM
Mitchell Starc became the fastest bowler to 200 ODI wickets during AUS’s 3rd ODI vs ZIM on Saturday (Sept. 3).
#1 Mitchell Starc
The Australian fast bowler reached 200 ODI wickets in 102 games. He was one wicket away from the 200-mark and ZIM’s Ryan Burl became Starc’s landmark scalp.
#2 Saqlain Mushtaq
Pakistan’s off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq held the record until Starc broke it. Mushtaq had reached 200 wickets in 104 ODIs.
#3 Brett Lee
The former Australian pacer took 112 games to complete 200 ODI wickets.
#4 Allan Donald
The South African right-hand pacer is fourth on list as he reached 200 wickets in 117 ODIs.
#5 Waqar Younis
The legendary Pakistan fast bowler took 118 ODIs to complete 200 wickets.
Overall records
Sri Lanka legend Muthiah Muralidaran is the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs – 534, ahead of Wasim Akram (PAK) – 504, and Waqar Younis (PAK) – 416.