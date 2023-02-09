Fastest to 450 Test wickets: Top 5 bowlers
India vs Australia
The first Test between India and Australia is currently underway in Nagpur.
Test record
Ravichandran Ashwin became the fastest Indian to reach 450 wickets in Test cricket.
Special record
Ashwin is the fastest Indian to 50 wickets, 100 wickets, 150 wickets, 200 wickets, 250 wickets, 300 wickets, 350 wickets, 400 wickets, 450 wickets in Tests.
Fastest to 450 Test wickets
Let’s take a look at the top five fastest bowlers to 450 wickets in Tests.
#5 Shane Warne
The Aussie legend took 101 matches to reach the 450-mark in Test cricket. He claimed the milestone in 2002 against SA in Durban.
#4 Glenn McGrath
The Australian pacer completed 450 wickets in 101 Tests. He clinched the record against India in Nagpur in 2004.
#3 Anil Kumble
The former India captain reached the milestone of 450 Test wickets in 93 matches. He bagged the record in Mohali in 2005 against Pakistan.
#2 Ravichandran Ashwin
Ashwin completed 450 Test wickets in 89 games. He claimed the landmark on Feb. 9 in Nagpur against Australia.
#1 Muttiah Muralitharan
The Test legend was the fastest to 450 wickets as he reached the landmark in just 80 matches. He did so in 2003 against New Zealand in Kandy.