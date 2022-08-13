Full List of Ballon d’Or 2022 nominees: No Lionel Messi
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid’s Benzema is the favourite to win the prestigious award after scoring 44 goals in 46 games as his side won the La Liga and the Champions League.
Lionel Messi
Messi, who has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, missed out on the cut for the first time since 2005.
Ballon d’Or
A total of 30 footballers have been nominated for Ballon d’Or 2022.
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Mohammed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk
Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester City
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr, Antonio Rudiger
AC Milan
Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan
RB Leipzig
Christopher Nkunku
Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane
FC Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski
Tottenham
Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane
Borussia Dortmund
Sebastian Haller
Juventus
Dusan Vlahovic
PSG
Kylian Mbappe