Fun moments from Nadal-Federer’s final practice session together
Roger’s final
Laver Cup 2022 is going to be Roger Federer’s final ATP event. It will be played at O2 Arena in London, starting from Sept. 23.
Federer’s heart-warming words
“It's super special playing with Rafa; to be able to do that one more time, I’m sure it is going to be wonderful,” Federer said on the eve of the Laver Cup.
An honor & pleasure: Rafa
After Federer confirmed that his doubles game with Nadal on Sept. 23 will be his career’s last, Rafa reacted to the same saying that it will be an “honour and a real pleasure” to be alongside Federer in his final game.
Legendary practice session
On the eve of the Laver Cup, Team Europe’s practice session was legendary as it had Nadal, Federer, Djokovic, and Murray.
Nadal’s aim
“"Hopefully together we can create a good moment and maybe win a match,” Nadal told reporters.