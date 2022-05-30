Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra scripts history with IPL 2022 win
Gujarat Titans
Newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) won the IPL title in their debut season. They defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on May 29.
Ashish Nehra
Ashish Nehra is GT’s head coach. Overall, it is Nehra’s second IPL title. As a player, he won the trophy with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2016.
Special record for Nehra
The former pacer became the first-ever Indian head coach to win the IPL.
Player, coach
Nehra joins a select few, including Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne, to have won the IPL both as a player and head coach.
Home Ground
Meanwhile, GT became only the second side after CSK to win the IPL final in front of their home crowd.
IPL 2022 final
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted more than 1 lakh spectators for the IPL 2022 final. The crowd erupted in joy when Shubman Gill hit the winning six as GT successfully chased down a target of 131 in just 18.1 overs.