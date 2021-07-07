Happy Birthday Dhoni: Recollecting Mahi’s iconic long-hair days [See Pics]
MS Dhoni turns 40
India’s sporting icon MS Dhoni turned 40 today (July 7). He was born in Ranchi, Jharkand to Pan Singh and Devki Devi. He has two siblings: Sister Jayanti Gupta and Brother Narendra Singh Dhoni.
Mr. Popular
Dhoni, who made his India debut in 2004, gained popularity among youth for his iconic long hairstyle.
2005
“Men in blue, in various shades of grey before all the #yellove started and this is nothing but GOLD! Circa 2005, Sri Lanka,” CSK wrote in a tweet with this picture.
2005: Pepsi Cup
Dhoni slammed his maiden ODI century during the 2005 Pepsi Cup. He achieved the feat in the second ODI of the 6-match series.
Player of the Match
Coming in to bat at No. 3, Dhoni struck 15 fours and four sixes in his knock of 148 off 123 balls in Vizag. He was later awarded the Player of the Match as India won the game by 58 runs.
2006: Lahore ODI
During India’s chase of 289 in the Lahore ODI in 2006, Dhoni remained unbeaten on 72 off 46 balls that not only won the game for India but also earned him yet another Man of the Match award.
Pervez Musharraf
At the post-match presentation when Dhoni was given the MoM award, then president Pervez Musharraf asked him not to cut his long hair.
‘Don’t get a haircut’
“A lot of placards in the crowd have suggested that you should get a haircut, but if you take my advice, you look good in this hairstyle. Don’t get a haircut,” Musharraf told Dhoni.
2007: T20 World Cup
The inaugural T20 World Cup was won by a young Indian team, led by MS Dhoni.
2007: MS shocks his fans
After boasting the long hairstyle for so long, Dhoni shocked his fans by cutting his hair short soon after the T20 World Cup success.
2012: Dhoni’s wedding
MS Dhoni got married to Sakshi in 2012 and guess what, she totally hated his long-hair look!
Dhoni’s long hair was a disaster - Sakshi
When Sakshi Dhoni was asked about MS’ long hair recently, she said, ”It suited John but Mahi with long hair and orange colour on top of that was like a disaster.”