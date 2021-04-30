Happy Birthday ‘Hitman,’ Teammates, fans, family shower love as Rohit Sharma turns 34 [See Pics]
Early birthday celebration
Mumbai Indians celebrated skipper Rohit Sharma’s birthday a day early after their win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
MI’s special wish for the captain
As the clock struck midnight on Friday, MI put out a special message for their skipper. “Setting the stage on fire whenever and wherever he walks in - the name is Ro-HIT Sharma. Happy Birthday, Captain,” wrote MI on Twitter.
A birthday wish from wifey
Ritika Sajdeh posted a story for her husband Rohit Sharma as she was present at MI’s celebrations too.
Suresh Raina
“Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman, Rohit. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year and always,” wrote Raina on Twitter along with a photo with the birthday boy.
A unique wish from Star Sports
“Name: Rohit Sharma In-ring Name: Hitman IPL Titles: 5 Runs: More than we can count Age: Just a number Wishing the purest striker in the game Cricket bat and ball a very happy birthday!”
RCB’s birthday wish
Here’s wishing India’s very own HitMan, Rohit, a very very Happy Birthday,” wrote RCB on Twitter.
A wish from the DC skipper
“Happy birthday Hitman,” wrote Shreyas Iyer on Twitter along with a picture of the two in their respective IPL jerseys. Rohit’s MI defeated Iyer’s DC in the IPL final last year.
Khaleel Ahmed
“Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records Hundred points symbol. Happy birthday brother, Rohit,” India pacer Khaleel Ahmed tweeted.
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan put up an Instagram story for Rohit Sharma. “Happy birthday, brother,” Dhawan wrote along with a picture of the two on the field.