Happy Birthday King Kohli: 6 records held by Virat
Player of the Series
Kohli holds the record for most Player of the Series awards in T20Is – 7, two more than second-placed Babar Azam.
Most fifties
Kohli has recorded 37 half-centuries for India in T20Is – the most by a batsman. Rohit is in second place with 33 T20I fifties.
T20 World Cup
Kohli has also hit more runs than any other batsman in the T20 World Cup – 1,065 runs.
Most ODI 100s vs a single team
Kohli is a joint-holder of this record along with Tendulkar – 9 centuries. Kohli – vs West Indies, and Tendulkar – vs Australia.
Fastest to
Kohli is the fastest batsman to the following milestones: 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, and 12K runs in the ODIs.
T20Is
With 3,932 runs in 113 games, Kohli is the leading scorer in the T20Is. He has hit a century and 36 fifties.