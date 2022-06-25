Hardik, DK, other Indian players become tourists in Ireland ahead of T20I series
India’s tour of Ireland
Ireland are set to host India in a two-match T20I series, starting Sunday (June 26). The second game is on June 28. Both the matches will be played in Dublin.
Hardik Pandya
India’s stand-in captain Hardik posted photos of himself taking a stroll in a park as he enjoyed a beautiful day in Dublin.
The Trio
Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo along with Dinesh Karthik and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The trio chose to explore Dublin on cycle.
Ruturaj
Ruturaj’s photo showed the cricketers exploring Enfield Canal, which is a bit away from the Dublin City Centre.
Mr & Mrs. Surya
Suryakumar reunited with his wife as the two were pictured somewhere closer to the city centre.
Venki-Surya
Suryakumar was also seen having some fun with fellow Team India mate Venkatesh Iyer.
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan did not post any touristy photos but was already seen practicing for the T20I series. “We live and breathe the game,” Ishan wrote.
Sanju-DK
Sanju Samson and Dinesh Karthik were seen having a blast at the Village Stadium, Dublin – the venue for the two T20Is.