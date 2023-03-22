Hardik Pandya bags a special ODI record
India vs Australia
Hardik bagged the special record in the third ODI between India and Australia on March 22 in Chennai.
Wicket
Hardik dismissed Steve Smith for a duck in the first innings. The Aussie was caught behind for a 3-ball duck.
Steve Smith
No pacer has dismissed Smith more times than Hardik.
3 times
Boult, Umesh Yadav, Shami, Stuart Broad, and Mark Wood have dismissed Smith three times each in the ODIs.
Hardik Pandya
Among pacers, Hardik is at the top of the list; he has dismissed Smith 5 times in the ODIs.
Hardik vs Smith
Hardik vs Smith in ODIs: 72 runs, 5 dismissals, avg – 14.4.
Adil Rashid
Overall, it is England spinner Adil Rashid who has gotten Smith out for most times in ODIs – 6.
Mohammad Amir
Hardik also became the first bowler to get Smith out for a duck since Pakistan’s Amir did so in Brisbane in 2017.