Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian skipper to DO THIS
Hardik Pandya
Hardik made his captaincy debut on the international level on Sunday (June 26) during the 1st T20I between India and Ireland.
Successful IPL stint
India are fielding a second-string team against Ireland and Hardik was handed the responsibility after he captained Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 title.
Special record
During the 1st T20I against Ireland, Hardik became the first-ever Team India captain to claim a T20I wicket. He finished with figures of 1 for 26 in two overs.
Captain Hardik
Hardik, who is India's ninth captain in the T20Is, in fact, is the only Indian skipper to have bowled an over in the T20Is.
Hardik Pandya in T20Is
Hardik made his T20I debut in 2016 and so far has played 60 T20Is for India, scoring 694 runs and picking 43 wickets.
India go 1-0 up
India defeated Ireland by 7 wickets in the rain-hit first T20I. The second and final game of the series will be played on Tuesday (June 28) in Dublin.