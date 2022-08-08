Hardik Pandya’s Team India script history in T20Is
WI vs IND
India defeated West Indies by 88 runs in the fifth T20I on Sunday (Aug. 7) and ended the series 4-1.
Hardik Pandya
In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Hardik Pandya was India’s stand-in skipper for the 5th T20I in Florida.
10 wickets
Only spinners were among the wickets for India in the second innings as West Indies were bowled out of 100 in 15.4 overs.
Spinners
The three Indian spinners who bagged the wickets in the 2nd innings were Axar Patel (3 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav (4 wickets), and Ravi Bishnoi (4 wickets).
Record
This was the first instance in the men’s game when spinners claimed all 10 wickets in a T20I innings.
Women’s T20I
The first instance of spinners taking all 10 wickets happened in 2019 during a T20I between Thailand and Malaysia.