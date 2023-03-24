Hardik’s heartwarming message for brother Krunal
Hardik-Krunal
•Hardik and Krunal Pandya are among the very few brothers to have played together for a national cricket team.
Krunal’s birthday
•The older of the two, Krunal, turned 32 on March 24 and Hardik sent a heartwarming message to his brother on social media.
‘Living the dream’
•“From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn’t have anyone else by my side on this journey called life,” wrote Hardik.
‘We laughed and cried’
•“We’ve laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other”
‘Pandya dads’
•“I’ll try to be the best HP papa to your son just like you’ve been the best to mine.”