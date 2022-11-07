Hat-tricks in T20 World Cup: Full List
Joshua Little
Ireland fast bowler Joshua Little clinched a hat-trick against New Zealand in their Super 12 game on Friday (Nov. 4).
Irish cricketer
The left-arm pacer Little became the second Irish bowler to achieve the milestone.
6th bowler
By doing so, Little became only the sixth bowler to achieve the feat. Little’s hat-trick includes wickets of Williamson, Neesham, and Santner.
#1 Brett Lee
The Australian pacer was the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20 World Cup. Lee did so against Bangladesh in 2007.
#2 Cutis Campher
The Irish bowler bagged a hat-trick against Netherlands in last year’s T20 World Cup
#3 Wanindu Hasaranga
The Sri Lanka leg spinner bagged a hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2021 against South Africa.
#4 Kagiso Rabada
The South African fast bowler claimed a hat-trick last year in Sharjah against England.
#5 Karthik Meiyappan
The leg spinner from UAE clinched a hat-trick earlier in the T20 World Cup 2022 in the group stage against Sri Lanka.