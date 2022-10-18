Head Coaches of Top 8 teams in T20 World Cup
India
Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the Indian cricket team.
Australia
Andrew McDonald has a huge task in hand as the head coach of Australia, the hosts of the T20 World Cup.
England
England named Matthew Mott as their white-ball coach earlier this year in May.
South Africa
Mark Boucher is the head coach of South Africa, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan
Saqlain Mushtaq is Pakistan’s head coach and his coaching team also includes Matthew Hayden (mentor), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), and Shaun Tait (bowling coach).
New Zealand
Gary Stead will hope to turn the tables around with New Zealand, who finished runners-up in T20 World Cup 2021.
Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s head coach Lance Klusener has a task in hand as his side is in Team 1, along with Australia, New Zealand, and England.
Bangladesh
Russell Domingo has been Bangladesh’s head coach since August 2019.