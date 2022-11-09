IND v ENG, T20 World Cup: Probable XI, live stream, when & where to watch
Semi-Final 2
India and England are set to face off in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.
When is India vs England semi-final match?
India vs England, the second semi-final match of the T20 World Cup, is going to take place on Thursday (Nov. 10).
Where will India vs England take place?
India vs England, the second semi-final fixture, will be played at Adelaide Oval.
When will the match begin?
India vs England, 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup, is scheduled to begin 1.30 PM IST, 6.30 PM Local Time.
IND v ENG – Live Streaming details
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the T20 WC 2022 in India. The IND v ENG semi-final will be live telecasted on Star Sports Channels. The live stream will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.
Live streaming: Pakistan
In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will telecast the match to viewers.
Live streaming: USA, UK, Middle East, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka: Siyatha RV, UK: Sky Sports Cricket, USA: Willow TV and Willow Xtra, UAE and Middle-east: BeIN Sports
India’s Probable XI
IND’s Probable XI vs ENG: Rohit (c), Rahul, Kohli, Surya, Hardik, DK (wk), Yuzi, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Arshdeep, Shami