IND v PAK: 7 highlights from India’s superb win over Pakistan
India vs Pakistan India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at MCG.
Arshdeep strikes Playing in his 1st World Cup, Arshdeep struck in his very first delivery. He dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck.
Masood-Iftikhar Pakistan duo of Masood and Iftikhar put up a crucial 76-run stand for the third wicket, with both scoring a fifty each.
Hardik’s spell All-rounder Hardik finished with 3 for 30 in 4 overs. After picking up 2 wickets in the 14th over, he made another breakthrough in the 16th over.
India’s poor start In reply to Pakistan’s 159 for 8 in 20 overs, India lost 4 wickets in 6.1 overs. Rahul and Rohit scored 4 runs each, Surya 15, and Axar 2.
Kohli-Hardik Kohli and Hardik brought India’s chase back on track. They put up 113 runs for the fifth wicket – India’s highest partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in T20Is.
Hardik Pandya Hardik, who bagged up 3 wickets and scored 40 runs, on Sunday became the first Indian cricketer to score 1,000 or more runs and pick up 50+ wickets.
Free hit India needed 16 off 6. Kohli’s stumps got hit but it was a free hit and he ran for 3 runs. 2 off 2 needed from there. DK gets stumped. Nawaz bowls a wide before Ashwin finishes it off with a loft to mid-off.