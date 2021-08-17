IND vs ENG: Shami, Bumrrah receive grand welcome after record stand at Lord's [Watch]
Shami, Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami shared an unbeaten stand of 89 runs for the ninth wicket on Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's.
Record partnership
Bumrah and Shami's partnership of unbeaten 89 is not only India's highest ninth wicket stand at Lord's but also overall in England. Shami contributed 49 to the partnership, while Bumrah 34.
Mohammed Shami
The Indian fast bowler produced some of his best batting on Monday as he registered his second half-century in Tests. He scored 56 not out off 70 balls. Interestingly, both his Test fifties have come in England! His maiden Test fifty came in 2014 when he scored 51 not out in Nottingham.
Shami, Bumrah's grand welcome
Shami and Bumrah received a rousing welcome back to the dressing room at lunch on Day 5. The entire Indian contingent came down to the ground floor to receive the heroes of the day. The BCCI captured the moment beautifully in a video.
India vs England, 2nd Test
Thanks to Shami and Bumrah, India managed to set a target of 272 with 60 overs remaining in the day. Both Bumrah and Shami have already bagged a wicket each as well, with the dismissal of Joe Burns and Dom Sibley respectively.