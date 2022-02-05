IND VS WI: 5 records that Rohit Sharma and Co can break in 1st ODI
India vs West India
India and West Indies are set to play a three-match ODI series, starting Sunday (Feb. 6) in Ahemdabad. After that, they are scheduled to play three T20Is as well in Kolkata.
IND VS WI: Head to Head
India and West Indies have so far played 133 ODIs against each other since 1979. India’s record vs WI: Wins – 64, Losses – 63, Ties – 2, No Results – 4.
India’s special ODI record
The first ODI on Sunday will be India’s 1000th appearance in the 50-over format, making them the first-ever side to achieve the feat in the history of the sport.
West Indies will try to level
So far, West Indies have 63 wins over India in the ODIs, while the Men in Blue are ahead with one victory. A win in the first ODI on Sunday would put WI in level with India in the head to head’s win record.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who has not scored an international century since 2019, is one hundred away from equalling Ricky Ponting’s 71 international tons. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more centuries than the said two.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit is just 50 runs away from bettering Tendulkar’s record against West Indies. Rohit has scored 1,523 runs against the WI in 33 ODIs at 60.92. Tendulkar scored 1,573 runs in 39 ODIs at 52.43.
Rohit Sharma vs WI
If Rohit scores a century, he would equal Sachin’s record (4) of most hundreds against WI in the ODIs.
Yuzvendra Chahal
India’s leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, has 99 wickets in 59 ODIs. If he bags a wicket in the first ODI, he would be the fifth fastest Indian bowler to 100 scalps in the ODIs. And he will also be the second-fastest spinner to the milestone after Kuldeep Yadav (58 ODIs).
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma
Kohli and Rohit are 94 runs away from becoming the eighth pair in the 50-over format to share a partnership of 5,000 or more runs.
Jason Holder
Holder is 46 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the ODIs. He would be only the fifth West Indian to have 2,000 or more runs and 100 wickets in ODIs after Dwayne Bravo, Carl Hooper, Chris Gayle and Vivian Richards.