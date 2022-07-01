India announce squad for T20I, ODI series vs England
India vs England
Following the one-off Test, India and England are scheduled to play a six-match limited-overs series, including 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs.
T20I series
The T20I series will go underway from July 7 at Rose Bowl, Southampton. The other two games will be played at Edgbaston (Birmingham), and Trent Bridge (Nottingham).
ODI series
The ODI series will begin on July 12 at Kennington Oval, London. The other two ODIs will be played at Lord’s (London), and Old Trafford (Manchester).
Squad for 1st T20I
Rohit (c), Ishan, Ruturaj, Samson, Suryakumar, Hooda, Tripathi, Karthik (wk), Hardik, Venkatesh, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal, Avesh, Arshdeep, Umran
Squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I
Rohit (c), Ishan, Kohli, Suryakumar, Hooda, Shreyas, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Chahal, Axar, Bishnoi, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Harshal, Umran
Arshdeep Singh
The young Arshdeep Singh has received a maiden call-up for the ODI series. The series will also mark the return of Hardik and Jadeja in the 50-over format.
Squad for 3 ODIs
Rohit (c), Dhawan, Ishan, Kohli, Suryakumar, Shreyas, Pant (wk), Hardik, Jadeja, Thakur, Chahal, Axar, Bumrah, Krishna, Shami, Siraj, Arshdeep